Zuvelio Hits $40K in Monthly Sales After 1.5 Years of Bootstrapping and Sacrifice

New Delhi [India], April 1: In a standout example of founder-led grit, Zuvelio, an emerging direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, crossed $40,000 in monthly revenue in March 2025 -- marking a 700% increase from April 2024.

After facing repeated rejection from potential investors and losing over Rs2 crore ($250,000) in early fundraising efforts, founder Jitender Soni took a bold leap -- selling his home to keep the brand alive. With 16-hour workdays, relentless bootstrapping, and an unshakable belief in ethical luxury, Zuvelio turned its fate around.

"When no one believed in the brand, I bet everything I had. Today's growth is proof that consumers are ready for beautiful, ethical alternatives," said Jitender Soni, CEO of Zuvelio.

Behind Zuvelio's breakthrough is not just belief -- but teamwork. Co-founder and brother Jayant Soni, who leads operations and jewelry design, played a pivotal role in transforming Zuvelio's vision into wearable reality. From refining diamond jewelry collections to streamlining customer delivery across global markets, Jayant has helped build the brand's reputation for excellence, transparency, and trust.

"Our strength lies in the balance -- one of us leads the vision and strategy, the other brings it to life through design and execution,"Jayant, COO of Zuvelio.

Founded in 2022, Zuvelio specializes in lab-grown diamonds and moissanite -- offering customizable, conflict-free fine jewelry designed for conscious consumers. With each collection, the brand combines timeless elegance, ethical values, and accessible pricing to democratize luxury worldwide.

Zuvelio now operates with a 20-person team and is scaling its D2C presence across the globe -- with a mission to become the go-to brand for ethical fine jewelry.

