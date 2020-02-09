BVM student selected for Punjab cricket camp

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, February 8

Seema Purohit, a student of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Dugri branch, has established herself as an all-rounder in the field of cricket and her achievements have been duly recognised.

Considering her invaluable contribution as top-order batswoman and right arm off-spinner in the inter-district cricket tournaments, Seema Purohit (14), student of Class IX, has been selected to attend the ongoing cricket camp being organised at Jalandhar to prepare the Punjab girls’ U-19 team for the upcoming All-India Cricket Championship to be conducted under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Seema started playing the game last year, as she joined ADS Cricket Academy under the guidance of coach Amandeep Singh. She picked up the game quickly and got selected in the district teams (U-19 and senior) during the selection trials held by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Seema represented Ludhiana in the Senior Punjab Cricket Championship held at Barnala last month, wherein she performed well with the bat and ball. She took four wickets and made useful contributions with the bat in three matches, she played against Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar.

She also appeared in the trials organised by the Punjab Education Department and found a place in the Ludhiana team U-17 that participated in the Punjab State Championship. Seema justified her selection, as she contributed her bit in Ludhiana squad’s fine performance.

She grabbed six wickets at an economical run rate of 3 runs per over, which included a hat-trick in the match against Fatehgarh Sahib besides making valuable contributions with the bat. Her performance steered Ludhiana to reach the finals of this championship for the first time. Seema remained unbeaten on 38, as Ludhiana scored 96 runs in the final and lost it narrowly.

“Seema is the top contender for a slot in the Punjab team for the upcoming National Cricket Championship. She is a good prospect and has a great future ahead,” said her mentor, Amandeep Singh.

Ranjit Kaur, Principal, BVM, Dugri, lauded Seema’s achievements and wished her success in the future competitions.