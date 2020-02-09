sports achiever

BVM student selected for Punjab cricket camp

BVM student selected for Punjab cricket camp

Seema Purohit with mentor Amandeep Singh. Tribune Photo

Anil Datt
Ludhiana, February 8

Seema Purohit, a student of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Dugri branch, has established herself as an all-rounder in the field of cricket and her achievements have been duly recognised.

Considering her invaluable contribution as top-order batswoman and right arm off-spinner in the inter-district cricket tournaments, Seema Purohit (14), student of Class IX, has been selected to attend the ongoing cricket camp being organised at Jalandhar to prepare the Punjab girls’ U-19 team for the upcoming All-India Cricket Championship to be conducted under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Seema started playing the game last year, as she joined ADS Cricket Academy under the guidance of coach Amandeep Singh. She picked up the game quickly and got selected in the district teams (U-19 and senior) during the selection trials held by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Seema represented Ludhiana in the Senior Punjab Cricket Championship held at Barnala last month, wherein she performed well with the bat and ball. She took four wickets and made useful contributions with the bat in three matches, she played against Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar.

She also appeared in the trials organised by the Punjab Education Department and found a place in the Ludhiana team U-17 that participated in the Punjab State Championship. Seema justified her selection, as she contributed her bit in Ludhiana squad’s fine performance.

She grabbed six wickets at an economical run rate of 3 runs per over, which included a hat-trick in the match against Fatehgarh Sahib besides making valuable contributions with the bat. Her performance steered Ludhiana to reach the finals of this championship for the first time. Seema remained unbeaten on 38, as Ludhiana scored 96 runs in the final and lost it narrowly.

“Seema is the top contender for a slot in the Punjab team for the upcoming National Cricket Championship. She is a good prospect and has a great future ahead,” said her mentor, Amandeep Singh.

Ranjit Kaur, Principal, BVM, Dugri, lauded Seema’s achievements and wished her success in the future competitions.

Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi actor held in drug haul case

2
Nation

Kejriwal meets Kishor, BJP leaders Shah

3
Punjab

Punjab CM orders ban on movie ‘Shooter’ for 'promoting violence, crime'

4
Haryana

Haryana school found shut, 6 JBTs suspended

5
Comment my take

Why Khushwant Singh considered himself an Indian

6
Nation Delhi fight

Exit polls predict big win for AAP

7
Features

Listing LIC could make its investments riskier

8
Punjab

Fire during nagar kirtan kills three in Tarn Taran

9
J & K

Afzal death anniversary : Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir, restored later

10
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar picks up bat after 5 years, hits first ball to boundary; watch

Don't Miss

Why Khushwant Singh considered himself an Indian
Comment my take

Why Khushwant Singh considered himself an Indian

How inspirational officers can help transform lives
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

How inspirational officers can help transform lives

Passport-free entry to Kartarpur under consideration: Pakistan minister
Punjab

Passport-free entry to Kartarpur under consideration: Pakistan minister

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly set a wedding date
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly set a wedding date

‘Kangana Ranaut has put her health at stake,’ says sister Rangoli as actor gains 10kg for ‘Thalaivi’
Entertainment

‘Kangana Ranaut has put her health at stake,’ says sister Rangoli as actor gains 10kg for ‘Thalaivi’

Punjab government to impose 1% cess on property registration
Punjab

Punjab government to impose 1% cess on property registration

Takht fumes at ‘vulgar’ videos, mulls ban on cellphones at Golden Temple
Punjab

Takht fumes at ‘vulgar’ videos, mulls ban on cellphones at Golden Temple

‘Thalieconomics’ gets it wrong
Comment

‘Thalieconomics’ gets it wrong

Movie Review - Shikara: Of love, loss and longing
Movie Review

Movie Review - Shikara: Of love, loss and longing

Movie Review - Little Women: An adaptation that spells ‘classic’
Movie Review

Movie Review - Little Women: An adaptation that spells ‘classic’

Top Stories

Delhi polls: EC releases final voter turnout figure; Kejriwal decries delay

Delhi polls: EC releases final voter turnout figure; Kejriwal decries delay

62.59 pc voter turnout, say poll officials

Afzal death anniversary : Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir, restored later

Afzal death anniversary : Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir, restored later

Omar’s PSA dossier cites his remarks at internal party meet, Mehbooba’s pro-separatist stand

Omar’s PSA dossier cites his remarks at internal party meet, Mehbooba’s pro-separatist stand

ICC U-19 World Cup final: India all out for 177 against fiery Bangladesh

ICC U-19 World Cup final: India all out for 177 against fiery Bangladesh

Delhi University’s Gargi College girls allege molestation during annual fest

Delhi University’s Gargi College girls allege molestation during annual fest

Cities

View All

Health Minister inspects blood banks at Civil Hospital, ESIH

Health Minister inspects blood banks at Civil Hospital, ESIH

Balbir Sidhu says new doctors will be recruited soon in stat...

3 test negative for coronavirus

Protesters demand rollback of CAA

Illegal kiosk set up overnight demolished

Civic body takes action on complaint of shopkeepers

NRI loses bag to bike-borne miscreant

Lok Adalat settles 275 cases

Lok Adalat settles 275 cases

Awards over Rs 8 crore to resolve financial disputes among d...

Farmers take out march against CAA

Decades-old Bhagat Singh library to be upgraded

Established in 1978, NRIs have offered Rs20 lakh for its re...

7 dist police stations to get new buildings

Shobha yatra on Ravidas Jayanti

3-storey building collapses in Kharar, 1 dead

3-storey building collapses in Kharar, 1 dead

Two rescued, another two feared trapped in debris | Rescue o...

Warnings aplenty, all were ignored

Punjab CM orders judicial probe into building collapse

Mohali building collapse: Unlikely anyone still trapped under rubble, say rescuers

Onlookers cause huge traffic jam

Cops have tough time controlling traffic on Kharar-Landran r...

Another poll over, Pak Hindus still long for citizenship rights

Another poll over, Pak Hindus still long for citizenship rights

Eye camp, seminar on values mark global unity conference

Delhi elections: Exit polls predict clear majority for Aam Aadmi Party

BJP mocking me ever since I recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’: Kejriwal

Oldest woman voter in Delhi gets inked at 111

Sakhi boxes fail to get good response

Sakhi boxes fail to get good response

Even after 22 days of installation, only four complaints rec...

Shobha yatra marks Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Jobless teachers to meet Edu Minister on Feb 13

Three women held for snatching purse

Astrologer booked on fraud, rape charges

Final publication of dist voter lists completed

Final publication of dist voter lists completed

Main roads to be pothole-free in one week: Ashu

Tells MC health officials to ensure cleanliness

Woman raped by blackmailer

Biker killed in accident

Two drug peddlers, one liquor smuggler held

DEO’s permission must, Edu Dept tells school heads

Six injured in pile-up near Rajpura

Discussion on global issues at Chitkara varsity

Students boycott exams, hold protest at DEO office

Allege maths teacher, husband of village sarpanch abused the...

Newborn’s body ripped by dogs found at Gurdev Nagar