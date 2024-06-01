​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Since morning, serpentine queues of voters have been witnessed at polling booths in colonies and villages in Chandigarh. Excitement among voters was high, with people patiently waiting for their turn to exercise their franchise despite the soaring temperatures.

Voters had queued up in areas like Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Mauli Jagran, Maloya, Dhanas, Dadu Majra, Kajheri and other peripheral parts of the city. In many places, the queues stretched for over 500 meters.

“I have been in queue for the last two hours,” said a voter waiting for his turn at a polling station in Kishangarh.

Voters expressed frustration that they had to stand in long queues under the scorching sun without any arrangement for drinking water.

A woman in the queue in Ram Darbar said that she had been waiting for over an hour and estimated it would take another hour to reach the booth.

According to the Election Commission, 11.64 per cent voters had cast their votes till 9 am.

In the urban parts of the city, the rush was comparatively lesser.

