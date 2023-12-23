‘0001’ fetches Rs 19.25 lakh; Chandigarh nets Rs 1.57 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

In the new vehicle registration number series (CH01-CT), “0001” fetched the highest amount of Rs 19.25 lakh during the auction today. The second highest bid of Rs 11.56 lakh was received for “0003”.

The Registering and Licensing Authority, UT, conducted an e-auction of vehicle registration numbers of new series “CH01-CT” along with leftover special/fancy numbers of the previous series from December 20 to 22. Over 350 numbers were auctioned for a total of Rs 1.57 crore.