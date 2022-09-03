CH01CL Series: '0001' goes for Rs 13.58L at e-auction in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The special registration number ‘0001’ of the CH01CL series fetched the highest bidding price of Rs 13.58 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today.

The registration number ‘0007’ of the series fetched the second highest amount of Rs 6.40 lakh.

An official said during the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of the new series, a total of 423 registration numbers were auctioned. The RLA earned a total revenue of Rs 1,55,49,000 from the e-auction.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of Rs 1,43,84,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the series CH01CG. Similarly, the RLA had earned a revenue of Rs 1,10,66,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the CH01CF series and Rs 1,15,72,000 from the e-auction of special numbers of the CH01CE series.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of the auction, failing which a penalty of 10 per cent as well as interest at the rate of 10 per cent on the balance amount will be charged till the date of the payment.

Only owners who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.