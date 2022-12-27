 ‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr : The Tribune India

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Vanity number ‘0001’ of the CH01-CN series fetched the highest bidding amount of Rs 15.20 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000 during an e-auction of registration numbers conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today.

Registration number ‘0009’ of the series fetched the second highest amount of Rs 9.96 lakh at the auction.

An official said e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of the new series “CH01-CN” and leftover fancy registration numbers of previous series with suffixes “CM”, “CL”, “CK”, “CJ”, “CG”, “CF”, “CE”, “CD”, “CC”, “CB”, “CA”, “BZ”, “BY”, “BX”, “BW”, “BV”, “BU”, “BT” , “BS”, “BR”, “BQ”, “BP”, “BN”, “BM”, “BL”, “BK”, “BJ”, “BH”, “BA”, “AZ” , “AY”, “AX”, “AW” and “AV” were held today.

The RLA earned a total revenue of Rs 1,81,15,000 from the e-auction.

In the previous e-auction held in October, the number CH01-CM-0001 was sold for Rs 13.58 lakh, while CH01-CM-0009 fetched second-highest bid of Rs 7.65 lakh.

In the e-auction held in September, CH01-CL-0001 was sold for Rs 13.58 lakh, while CH01-CL-0007 saw the second highest bid of Rs 6.4 lakh.

So far, the highest bid for '0001' came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought the number of the CH01-AP series for Rs 26.05 lakh. It was meant for an S-class Mercedes Benz.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within a month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10 per cent as well as interest at the rate of 10 per cent on the balance amount will be charged till the date of the payment.

Only owners who have purchased the vehicles against a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.

