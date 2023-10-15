‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

The most sought-after special registration number, “0001”, of the CH01-CS series has fetched the highest bid of Rs 14.65 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today.

The second highest bid of Rs 9.12 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of Rs 7.09 lakh. Surprisingly, four-digit number “9999” fetched the fourth-highest amount of Rs 7.01 lakh against the remaining single-digit numbers.

Pradhuman Singh, Registering & Licensing Authority, said during the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy & choice) of new series of CH01-CS from vehicle numbers “0001” to “9999” along with the left-over special/fancy registration number of the previous series from October 12 to 14, a total of 460 registration numbers were auctioned. The RLA earned a total revenue Rs 2.06 crore from the e-auction today.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of Rs 1.97 crore from the e-auction of the CH01CR series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held on July 25. The number, “0001”, of the CH01-CR series had fetched the highest bid of Rs 16 lakh, while second highest bid of Rs 8.07 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series. No. “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of Rs 6.32 lakh.

Similarly, the authority had earned a total revenue of Rs 2.57 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01CQ” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held on May 26. “0001” of the ‘CH01-CQ’ series had fetched the highest bid of Rs 21.22 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000. The second highest bid of Rs 11.10 lakh was made for “0009” of the same series.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of more than Rs 2.68 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CP” series and leftover numbers. Only owners who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.