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Home / Chandigarh / ‘0001’ of CH01-DG series fetches Rs 21.31L

‘0001’ of CH01-DG series fetches Rs 21.31L

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The RLA office in Sector 17, Chandigarh . A file photograph
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The much sought-after fancy registration number “0001” of the CH01-DG series fetched the highest bid of Rs 21.31 lakh against a reserve price of Rs 50,000 at an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), which concluded today.

The RLA conducted the e-auction of registration numbers from 0001 to 9999 in the new series, along with leftover fancy and special numbers from the previous series, from October 10 to 12.

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The auction of 527 registration numbers generated revenue of Rs 2.97 crore for the RLA.

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The registration number CH01-DG-0007 attracted the second-highest bid of Rs 11.71 lakh.

The registration number “0001” of the CH01-DD series had fetched the highest-ever bid of Rs 53.88 lakh in March this year. The RLA had earned a record revenue of Rs 4.48 crore in that auction.

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The second-highest bid of Rs 37.63 lakh was received for “0003” of the CH01-DE series, while the auction generated total revenue of Rs 4.13 crore.

The third-highest bid on record, Rs 36.43 lakh, was received for “0001” of the CH01-DA series.

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