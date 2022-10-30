'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The most sought-after fancy registration number 0001 of the CH01CM series fetched the highest bidding price of Rs 18.19 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) here today.

The highest-ever bid for the registration number 0001 of the CH01AP series was made for a whopping Rs 26.05 lakh in 2012. The registration number 0009 of the CH01CM series fetched the second highest amount of Rs7.75 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 30,000.

An official said during the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of the new series CH01-CM from 0001 to 9999, along with leftover registration numbers of the previous series, from October 27-29, a total of 466 registration numbers were auctioned.

The e-auction of special registration numbers of the new series, CH01-CM, along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series was held today.

The RLA earned a total revenue of Rs 2,12,99,000 from the e-auction.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of Rs 2,31,15,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the series CH01-CH along with re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of previous series. The RLA had earned Rs 1,43,84,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the series, CH01-CG, along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. Similarly, the RLA had earned a revenue of Rs 1,10,66,000 from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the CH01-CF series and the leftover previous series, and Rs1,15,72,000 from the e-auction of special numbers of the CH01-CE series and the re-auction of the leftover numbers of the previous series.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10 per cent as well as interest at the rate of 10 per cent on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment.