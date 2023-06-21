1,000 to do yoga at Rock Garden today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

The UT Administration will celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Rock Garden tomorrow.

The event will be organised by the Directorate of AYUSH at the Rock Garden, Phase-III.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the chief guest while Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

A total of 1,000 participants would perform at the Rock Garden. A huge number of participants would do yoga at around 100 other locations in the city.

The event will start at 6 am. This year’s IDY will be commemorated under the theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”