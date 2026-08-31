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Home / Chandigarh / 1.01 lakh students take Phase-1 test of state-level road safety competition in Panchkula

1.01 lakh students take Phase-1 test of state-level road safety competition in Panchkula

572 schools, colleges participate; police say youth key to road safety awareness

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:24 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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As many as 1,01,119 students from 572 schools and colleges across Panchkula district on Monday appeared for the first phase of the state-level road safety competition, organised by the Panchkula Traffic Police to sensitise students on traffic rules and responsible road behaviour.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the participants included students from 418 government schools, 145 private schools and nine colleges. He said the scale of participation reflected growing awareness among the younger generation about traffic discipline and road safety.

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Singh said inculcating traffic rules among children and youth from an early age could significantly help reduce road accidents in the future. He urged students to follow traffic rules themselves and encourage their families and neighbours to wear helmets, use seat belts, maintain speed limits and observe discipline on the road.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said road safety begins with awareness, and students were the strongest link in spreading that awareness. He said programmes like the state-level Road Safety competition helped familiarise children with traffic rules while building habits of responsible behaviour on the road. He said the participation of 1,01,119 students was proof of the campaign’s wide reach and public engagement.

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