Rs 1.13 crore belongs to my mother, son, say accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Kolkata, who was arrested in an alleged bribery case last year, has told the CBI Court that Rs 1. 13 crore recovered from his house is owned by his mother and son.

Chittaranjan Locomotive ‘bribery’ case

Sinha has made these claims in a reply submitted before the CBI Court. The CBI had earlier filed an application before the court seeking permission to deposit the amount recovered from two accused.

In the application, the CBI said on February10, 2022, the agency seized Rs 1.13 crore in cash from a car that belonged to accused Ravi Shekhar Sinha during a search of his house in Gurugram. The same day, Rs 32 lakh was recovered from the house of accused Sonu Arora in Panchkula.

The CBI said the cash had been lying in the “malkhana” of the CBI since then and sought permission to deposit the amount withy the account of the CBI.

Sinha said the cash recovered from the house in Gurugram was mostly owned by his mother and some by his son. Both had kept the money for investment in some real estate business. Both will file an application for release of this amount in due course, he said.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against six accused in the alleged bribery case. The CBI had arrested Sinha while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in February 2022.

The FIR says M/s EC Blades and Tools Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, was awarded a contract for supply of 28 sets of bogey frames on December 14, 2021, by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works of the Indian Railways.

Accused Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, being directors of the company, allegedly used the services of accused Praveen Vyas for contacting the officers of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for delivery of bribe as demanded by them in lieu of award of contract and enhancing the quantity of material to be supplied.

After arresting the accused, the CBI conducted searches at 17 locations of the accused across the country.