1,200-m copper cable stolen

Chandigarh, November 30
Aabout 1,200-metre copper cable was stolen from the waterworks in Sector 37. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station on a complaint by Rajnish Sharma, project manager Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society.
