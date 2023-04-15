1,200 teachers threaten protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Around 1,200 government schoolteachers, working under the Samagra Shiksha programme, have threatened to hold protests if the UT Administration fails to release their salaries, the Samagra Shiksha Teachers' Welfare Association has said.

"In view of irregularities in salaries of the 1,200 (JBT and TGT) teachers working in Chandigarh, the Samagra Shiksha Teachers' Welfare Association has decided to take to the streets over non-payment of salaries," said union president Arvind Rana.

He said: "We are regularly meeting department officials over the issue, but owing to certain officers in the accounts branch, notifications are not being interpreted properly, due to which salaries of 1,200 teachers have been delayed."

"Giving salary in percentage is unfortunate and disrespectful. We will take up the issue with Samagra Shiksha Governing Council, which is headed by the UT Administrator," said general secretary Ajay Sharma.