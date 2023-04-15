1,200 teachers threaten protest

Chandigarh, April 14
Around 1,200 government schoolteachers, working under the Samagra Shiksha programme, have threatened to hold protests if the UT Administration fails to release their salaries, the Samagra Shiksha Teachers' Welfare Association has said.
"In view of irregularities in salaries of the 1,200 (JBT and TGT) teachers working in Chandigarh, the Samagra Shiksha Teachers' Welfare Association has decided to take to the streets over non-payment of salaries," said union president Arvind Rana.
He said: "We are regularly meeting department officials over the issue, but owing to certain officers in the accounts branch, notifications are not being interpreted properly, due to which salaries of 1,200 teachers have been delayed."
"Giving salary in percentage is unfortunate and disrespectful. We will take up the issue with Samagra Shiksha Governing Council, which is headed by the UT Administrator," said general secretary Ajay Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...