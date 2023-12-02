1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 1

National Vehicle Scrappage Policy has demonstrated a notable success in Chandigarh with 1,260 vehicles having been dismantled at the designated centre in Industrial Area, Phase 1, within seven months of its implementation. The policy mandates the scrapping of commercial vehicles over 15 years old and passenger vehicles over 20 years old, failing fitness and emission tests.

Of the 1,262 vehicles scrapped in the city, 1,045 were government vehicles, including two-wheelers, and the remaining 217 were privately owned. Gopal Krishan, the owner of the scrapping centre, said the government vehicles from neighbouring states, such as Haryana, Punjab and Delhi were also brought to the scrapping centre.

Efficient scrapping, certification

Highlighted the efficiency of the scrapping process at the centre, Gopal Krishan said cars were dismantled in two or three hours and buses within nearly two days. Once a vehicle is scrapped, a certificate of deposit (COD) is issued and the vehicle de-registered. The COD is valid nationwide and the owners can retain the registration number of the vehicle scrapped at the e-vaahan portal.

Incentives under the policy

Following the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ notification, government vehicles, including CTU buses, that have completed 15 years of lifespan, must be scrapped. The UT Administration, implementing the policy from April 1, offers up to 25% road tax rebate on the registration of new vehicles after scrapping old ones. The policy includes concessions in motor vehicle tax for new vehicle registration against the submission of the COD.

Optional benefits for public

For the general public, scrapping vehicles after their lifespan becomes optional. Tax exemption for new vehicles in the same category is granted upon submitting the COD. The concession in road tax is up to 25% for non-transport vehicles and up to 15% for transport vehicles, available for up to eight years and 15 years, respectively. The policy underscores the administration’s commitment to phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles.