1,423 bottles of cough syrup seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Police have seized 15 boxes containing 1,423 bottles of cough syrup from a shop at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, and arrested two persons.

The police said the bottles were illegally stored at a shop namely Ganesh Studio.

Two persons, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 44, who runs a medical store at the BDC, and his accomplice Parmod have been arrested.

The police said both accused had procured the stock from a company in Gujarat and it was to be sold in Chandigarh.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.