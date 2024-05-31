1,423 bottles of cough syrup seized

Chandigarh, May 30
Police have seized 15 boxes containing 1,423 bottles of cough syrup from a shop at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, and arrested two persons.
The police said the bottles were illegally stored at a shop namely Ganesh Studio.
Two persons, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 44, who runs a medical store at the BDC, and his accomplice Parmod have been arrested.
The police said both accused had procured the stock from a company in Gujarat and it was to be sold in Chandigarh.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.
