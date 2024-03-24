Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from shop

Chandigarh: Mani Majra resident Anil Budhi Raja stated that someone stole Rs 1.5 lakh from his shop on March 21. A case has been registered. TNS
Youth arrested for assault
Chandigarh: The police arrested Panchkula resident Nitesh Bamal, 21, and booked others for rioting. Complainant Abhejeet of UILS Department, PU, reported that Nitish, Tarminder Singh, alias Pehlawan, Kharod and others attacked and beat him up near the department on March 20. A case was registered. TNS
2 booked under Immigration Act
Chandigarh: Moga resident Harpanjot Singh reported that Baljinder Singh and Rajbir Singh took Rs 13,86,200 from him to send him to UK. However, they neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. A case has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi