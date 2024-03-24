Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from shop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Mani Majra resident Anil Budhi Raja stated that someone stole Rs 1.5 lakh from his shop on March 21. A case has been registered. TNS

Youth arrested for assault

Chandigarh: The police arrested Panchkula resident Nitesh Bamal, 21, and booked others for rioting. Complainant Abhejeet of UILS Department, PU, reported that Nitish, Tarminder Singh, alias Pehlawan, Kharod and others attacked and beat him up near the department on March 20. A case was registered. TNS

2 booked under Immigration Act

Chandigarh: Moga resident Harpanjot Singh reported that Baljinder Singh and Rajbir Singh took Rs 13,86,200 from him to send him to UK. However, they neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. A case has been registered.

