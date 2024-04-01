Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

In a relief to area residents, new sewer pipeline has been laid on dividing road of Sectors 45/46.

The work has been completed with cost of Rs 1.54 crore, except laying of metalled road on the excavated portion of the road cut. The load of existing sewer along the Shanti Path has been reduced after the commissioning of the project.

In the meantime, traffic has been restored in one lane of the metalled portion of the road by installing caution/ barrier fencing. The tender for restoration of the road cut has been prepared and repair work will be taken after the Model code of conduct, said the MC.

Earlier, six incidents of breakdown have occurred in the past three years, especially during the rainy season. It takes three to four months to restore the line, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 40 lakh each time for the repair and restoration. Hence, about 80 lakh rupees in annual expenditure is incurred for restoration, causing losses to the MC. Additionally, 50,000 people in Sector 45 and particularly in Burail are affected due to the damage to this line every year.

According to the MC, the sewer main trunk lines laid parallel to Shanti Path is taking sewer load of sectors 12, 14, 15, 24, 25, 33, 38 (West), 45, Dadu Majra and others. The line is primarily of egg shaped but due to construction of a duct near Burail, the size has been reduced, which was hampering the capacity of the line. The frequent blocking of this line resulted into multiple collapses of this egg shaped sewer around the year.

