1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Chandigarh, November 7
In a bid to curb revenue loss, the UT Transport Department has intensified its efforts to catch passengers travelling without tickets. Over the past one year from November 2022 to October 2023, the department has imposed a total of Rs 3.56 lakh penalty in 1,597 cases of ticketless travel.
Additionally, 13 fraud cases were reported, where passengers paid for tickets, but didn’t get one, resulting in the penalty of Rs 5,483 from employees involved.
Out to check losses
133 ticketless travel cases a month
10 times ticket cost fine on offenders
126 inspectors on job
80 for ticketless travelling
3 teams on local routes
8 on long route buses
Rs 23 cr spent on GPS in buses
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) operates over 580 buses from various depots across the city, including 178 from Depot No. 1, 170 from Depot No. 2, 138 from Depot No. 3 and around 100 from Depot No. 4. All 80 electric buses from Depot No. 3 are running on local and sub-urban routes. Similarly, long route buses are running from Depot No. 1.
To address the issue of ticketless travel, around 126 inspectors are employed, with 80 officers dedicated for cracking down on violators. Three teams are deployed on local routes and eight on long routes to ensure compliance.
On an average, nearly 133 cases of ticketless travel are reported every month, with violators charged 10 times the ticket cost. Conductors are closely monitored by inspectors and central teams oversee the department’s operations for transparency.
The UT Transport Department introduced the Intelligent Transport System at a cost of Rs 23 crore, equipping buses with CCTV cameras and GPS systems to track their movements. It also offers passengers features like real-time electronic displays at bus stops, providing information on routes and arrival times. Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport, emphasised that teams had been diligently deployed to tackle ticketless travel and other violations in CTU buses. The department was closely monitoring all types of violations and taking appropriate actions to address these, he said.
