1,650 drunken driving challans

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A total of 1,650 persons have been challaned for drunken driving this year by the traffic police. The police said driving licences of 186 violators had been recommended for suspension. They claimed regular anti-drunken driving checkpoints had helped bring down the number of night accidents. TNS

Theft reported at Sec 38 house

Chandigarh: Cash, jewellery and other valuables were stolen from a house in Sector 38. A woman complained that Rs 2 lakh cash, two gold lockets and other valuables were stolen from her house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man held for stealing copper

Chandigarh: A Panchkula resident has been arrested by the UT police for stealing AC copper pipes. Charanpreet Singh had reported that three AC copper pipes were stolen from his office at the NAC, Mani Majra. The complainant and office staff saw the suspect escaping from the spot. The police registered a case at the Mani Majra station and arrested the suspect, Veeru, a resident of Labour colony, Mansa Devi, during the investigation.

Additional public prosecutors

Chandigarh: Ten Assistant District Attorneys working in the District Court, Sector 43, have been designated as Additional Public Prosecutors for conducting prosecution in the city courts. The order has been issued by the Director of Prosecution, Chandigarh Administration. Those who have been designated as Additional Public Prosecutors include Sunil Dutt, Ashok Kumar Gautam, Sachin, Varinder Kumar, Ravinder Khatana, Sukhram, Yadvender, Dr Vishal Garg. Dr Shri Ram and Loveneesh Mehmi. TNS

Reserve Bank’s outreach event

Chandigarh: The Reserve Bank of India conducted its outreach Programme on Financial Stability Report. The event was organised by the Department of Economics, Panjab University, along with Department of Statistics and University Business School. The event was presided over by Prof YP Verma, Registrar, and Prof Anju Suri, Dean, Faculty of Arts. Dr OP Mall, Executive Director, RBI, enlightened the students on financial stability. TNS

U-14 boys cricket trials tomorrow

Mohali: The trials for selecting boys’ U-14 players for induction into Regional Coaching Centre, Mohali Cricket Association, will be held on August 3 (9 am) at Jatt Cricket Ground, Sector 91. Those born on or after Sept 1, 2009, will be eligible. Trials for U-16 squad will held on August 3 (11 am) at the same venue. Those born on or after Sept 1, 2007, will be eligible. TNS

City player in ITF tour 2nd round

Chandigarh: City’s Pawan Kapoor stormed into second round of ITF Masters World Tour in Hanco (Finland). He defeated Niila Rajala of Finland 6-2 6-0. He will play against sixth seed Markku Pirtola for berth in quarterfinals TNS

Twins selected for dance fest

Chandigarh: Thirteen-year-old twin sisters Tania and Tanisha from the tricity will participate in the upcoming World Dance Festival in South Korea from August 3 to 9. TNS