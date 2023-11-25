Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

After being on the run for over three months, sacked Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat of the Chandigarh Police today surrendered before a local court. The court sent him to three-day police remand.

Phogat, former Additional SHO of the Sector 39 police station, is the main accused in an extortion case of over Rs 1 crore registered by the police on a complaint filed by Sanjay Goyal, a businessman of Bathinda.

The case was registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 386 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC conspiracy) on August 6 at the Sector 39 police station.

Goyal alleged that dismissed SI Phogat and two other persons forcibly took Rs 1.01 crore from him which he was to exchange in a deal in Chandigarh.

The police sought five-day remand for the accused for interrogation, stating that the remaining amount of Rs 26 lakh was to be recovered from the accused and the complete conspiracy needed to be unearthed.

However, the court granted three-day police remand of the accused. According to the complaint, Goyal, along with his driver, came to Mohali on August 4 with Rs 1.01 crore notes in Rs 500 denomination to exchange these with the currency of Rs 2,000 denomination. When he reached Sector 40, three men, including one in police uniform, arrived there and took both to the police beat box. They took his entire amount and threatened him with implication in a false case.

Next day, Goyal arrived at the Sector 39 police station for lodging a complaint where he identified Phogat. The cop took him to his room and returned Rs 75 lakh.

Three accused were already arrested in the case. A local court had earlier dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Phogat.