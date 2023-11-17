Rs 1-cr extortion case: Two cops among three chargesheeted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Chandigarh police have filed a chargesheet against three accused in an extortion case registered against Naveen Phogat, former Additional SHO of Sector 39 police station, and others on the complaint of a Bathinda-based businessman. The chargesheet has been filed against constables Varinder and Shiv Kumar and one Varinder Singh Gill for offences punishable under Sections 365, 386, 420, 506, 120, 389 and 364 A of the IPC.

Complainant Sanjay Goyal had alleged Sub-Inspector Phogat and two other persons forcefully took Rs 1.01 crore from him at Sector 40 market. He said he along with his driver came to Mohali on August 4 with Rs 1.01 crore in denomination of Rs 500 notes to exchange them with Rs 2,000 notes.

Goyal, who has a business of wholesale pulses in Punjab, said he contacted one Sarvesh who dealt in currency exchange. The latter told him to contact one Jitender, who was working in Aero City, Mohali. Thereafter, he along with his one known person Raj Kumar came to the location provided by Jitender.

When he reached Sector 40, Chandigarh, three men, including one in police uniform, arrived there and took them to the police beat box. They allegedly took his money and threatened to implicate him in a false case. When he resisted their action, they allegedly threatened to kill him. Goyal said the next day, he went to Sector 39 police station to lodge a complaint where he identified Phogat. The latter took the complainant to his room and returned Rs 75 lakh. Phogat is absconding in the case.

The court has already dismissed his anticipatory bail application and the police have started proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender. Constables Shiv Kumar and Varinder, deployed at a beat box in Sector 40, and Gill were arrested. Shiv Kumar was deputed in the security of Parveen Shah, brother of Rajbir Singh, alias Sonu Shah, who was shot dead inside his office at Burail in 2019.

Victim a trader from Bathinda

