Rs 1-cr tender for maintenance of toilets in parks in Chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation has floated a Rs 1-crore tender for operation and maintenance of public toilet blocks in green belts and parks across the city for 12 months.

The tender of Rs 1,09,73,334 has been floated for approximately 44 toilets. Of the total parks in the city, 29 are being looked after by the MC and the rest by residents welfare associations.

Some of the parks for which the tender has been issued include Shivalik Garden, Manimajra; Jasmine Garden, Sector 28-B; Terraced Garden, Sector 33-B; Open Air Theatre; and the newly developed park in Sector 30-A.