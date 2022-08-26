1 death, 64 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported one death and 64 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. A 61-year-old man from Sector 31 died at GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated. — TNS
40 test +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Forty persons tested positive in the district during the past 24 hours, while 72 patients recovered from the disease. However, no death was reported on Thursday. — TNS
25 get infection in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district saw 25 fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 20 patients were cured of the disease. There are 130 active cases in the district. — TNS
