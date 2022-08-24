1 held for Mohali youth’s murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have arrested a suspect and rounded up another in the murder case of a Badh Majra youth on August 17. The suspect was produced in the court and sent to five-day police remand. The police have nominated Ajay Patel of Madanpura and his aides in a case registered at the Balongi police station. TNS

Youth held with 1.450-kg ganja

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested Rohit, alias Mulla (20), a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, while carrying 1.450-kg ganja. He was nabbed from Mauli Jagran. The police have registered a case. TNS

Maid booked on theft charge

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a maid, Kusum, for theft at a doctor’s house in Sector 11. Complainant Akhilesh alleged that his maid allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh in cash and three signed cheques from his almirah. The police have registered a case.