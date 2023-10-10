1 held for not paying for fuel

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 9

Police arrested a person today for quarrelling with the petrol pump staff and then fleeing without paying money. The suspect has been identified as Jayant Vijay of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

As per the police, on June 12, Dalip Kumar lodged a complaint that he was on duty at the petrol pump and around 4 am, three persons arrived on a motorcycle, got fuel worth Rs 1,260 filled and drove off without paying.

A case was registered under Sections 323, 379, 34 and 473 of the IPC at the Sector 2 police station. The suspect has been sent to judicial custody.

