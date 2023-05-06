1 held for theft at Sector 52 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

A burglar has been arrested by the UT police for committing a theft at a neighbour’s house in Sector 52 here.

The police said investigation revealed that the accused was also involved in several burglary incidents in Chandigarh and Mohali. Jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 6 lakh had been recovered from the accused.

Complainant Dhoop Singh had reported that someone broke into his house on May 4 and decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth several lakhs. The police had registered a case at the Sector 36 police station.

During investigation, a joint team of the crime branch and the Sector 36 police station nabbed the accused, identified as Kunal Kumar (21), a resident of Sector 52.

The police said during investigation it came to light that the accused had also committed burglary at a house in Buterla, Sector 41, from where silver jewellery and cash were stolen. He was also involved in a burglary at a house in Mohali.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.