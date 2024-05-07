1 held with 636 bottles of scotch

Mohali, May 6
The police have arrested a Ludhiana resident, Manpreet Singh, with 636 bottles of illicit Scotch. Police officials said they recovered the bottles from a pickup truck today. Officials said the bottles were without holograms, adding that they were being transported from Chandigarh to Mohali. On the basis of a complaint by Mohali Circle Excise Inspector Kulwinder Singh, a case under the Excise Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...
44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps
Cites 910 blazes in 6 months | Hearing tomorrow