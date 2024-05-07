1 held with 636 bottles of scotch

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

The police have arrested a Ludhiana resident, Manpreet Singh, with 636 bottles of illicit Scotch. Police officials said they recovered the bottles from a pickup truck today. Officials said the bottles were without holograms, adding that they were being transported from Chandigarh to Mohali. On the basis of a complaint by Mohali Circle Excise Inspector Kulwinder Singh, a case under the Excise Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali