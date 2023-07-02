1 held with foreign money, 2.5-kg gold

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 1

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, and Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police arrested a person and recovered 79,000 euros drug money and 2.5-kg gold from him, making him the 18th arrested accused in the 40-kg heroin seizure case last year.

The arrest of all main accused of the international network along with the recovery of drug money and gold are significant milestones in the ongoing efforts to curb drug-related crimes.

“Further investigations are underway to uncover additional details regarding the network involved in the illicit drug trade,” said Amanjit Singh, Zonal Director, NCB.