1-hr rain floods Tricity; bridges collapse in Panchkula

Heavy rain turned large parts of the Tricity into a flood-like scene on Tuesday evening. Major roads and junctions were submerged under knee-deep water, bringing traffic to a crawl. Two bridges were washed away in Panchkula district. Several trees and electricity poles were uprooted, leading to power supply disruption.

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The rain intensified between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, flooding low-lying areas, roads, markets, parking lots, rotaries and busy junctions across the Tricity. Office-goers returning home were caught unawares, while several vehicles were stranded after rainwater entered their engines. Roads leading to Mohali and Panchkula were severely affected.

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In Panchkula district, the bridge connecting Alipur and Khatoli collapsed after heavy rain and rising water levels damaged the structure. The police appealed to residents to avoid risk-prone areas amid the heavy rain and rising water levels.

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MADHYA MARG TURNS INTO A POOL

Several stretches of Madhya Marg, the city’s main east-west traffic corridor, were submerged under knee-deep water, creating a flood-like situation and bringing traffic movement to a crawl. Among the worst-hit locations were Tribune Chowk; the GMCH-32 roundabout; Labour Chowk in Sector 20; Transport Chowk; the JW Marriott junction in Sector 35; the ISBT-17 and ISBT-43 junctions.

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A storm-water drainage line collapsed on the Madhya Marg in Sector 28. Rainwater entered several houses in different sectors.

Ankur, a resident of Sector 10, said rainwater entered many houses in the area due to the lack of proper cleaning of road gullies. Waterlogging was reported in Sectors 20, 21, 45, 46 and 47. Pawan Kumar, a resident, said the waterlogging had exposed the preparedness of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. He said road gullies were not cleaned properly.

Suman Sharma, a resident of Sector 33, said all roads leading to the sector were flooded. Rainwater also flooded parking areas in Sectors 33, 34, 23 and 40. Shopkeepers said there was no proper drainage system in the parking areas.

Water enters Sec 22 mobile market

In Chandigarh, rainwater entered showrooms in the Sector 22 mobile market. A major traffic disruption and flood-like situation was also reported around the Sector 34 junction and in Sectors 35, 24, 15 and 14.

Ghaggar in spate

The Ghaggar was in spate following heavy rain, with strong currents washing away a couple of bridges. There were also reports of a couple of people and cattle feared to have been swept away in the gushing waters. However, the administration confirmed that there had been no loss of life till the reports last came in. At Rajiv Colony in Panchkula, two youths were reportedly swept

away by the strong current. An SDRF team rescued one of them, while the search for the other was still underway.

UT GETS 30.3 MM RAINFALL IN HOUR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 42.4 mm of rainfall in Chandigarh between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The city’s rainfall total rose to 72.7 mm by 6.30 pm, indicating that 30.3 mm fell in just one hour between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm — the heaviest hourly spell recorded anywhere in Punjab and Haryana during the day.

Panchkula recorded an even heavier spell earlier, receiving 67.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the second-highest rainfall in the Punjab-Haryana region during the period.

ALERTS ISSUED

The Tricity had already experienced moderate to heavy rain between 5 am and 7 am. As the rain intensified around 5.30 pm, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued special beep alerts on mobile phones. The IMD also issued a special warning for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, cautioning residents about heavy rainfall likely during the next two to three hours.