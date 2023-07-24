1 lakh appear for police job exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

Around 99,940 applicants today appeared for the written examination for the recruitment of 700 posts of Constable (Executive) of the Chandigarh Police. The written test was held at 109 centers in the city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police to conduct the exam in a smooth and fair manner. Around 2,500 police personnel and two units of the paramilitary force were stationed at the centres.

The police said checkpoints were set up near each centre to prevent the use of any illegal means during the examination. In addition, flying squads were constituted to conduct surprise checks at the centres.