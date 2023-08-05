1 more held in WFH job racket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Another member of a gang which used to dupe people on the pretext of offering them work-from-home (WFH) jobs was arrested by the Cybercrime Cell of the UT police.

The accused has been identified as Taufiq Alam (24) of Delhi. He was in touch with his bosses based in China and Dubai through Telegram groups.

