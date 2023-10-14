1 stabbed to death in Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 13

In a horrific incident, some youths stabbed a 22-year-old man to death at the Ambala City bus stand last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Jatinder, alias Monu, a local resident.

A case was registered against a man identified as Saau Putt and some unidentified youths under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Ambala City police station on Friday.

Manish Kumar, the brother of the deceased, stated in his complaint to the police that Jatinder used to work at the parking lot of the bus stand. On Thursday evening, Jatinder was attacked and stabbed in the neck. He was subsequently rushed to the Ambala City Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Manish alleged, “A girl had slapped Jatinder, after which he was attacked by nearly 25 boys. A male friend of the girl stabbed my brother. Instead of taking action against the suspects, policemen and home guards kept me from reaching the hospital.”

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination on Friday afternoon. The police are scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Ambala City police station SHO Munish Kumar said, “A case has been registered, and efforts to nab the suspects are on.”

