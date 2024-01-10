10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

With the maximum temperature dropping to 10.5°C, the city on Tuesday broke an eight-year-old record of coldest January day. It was also the coldest day of this ongoing winter season.

It was in 2015 that the lowest maximum temperature of 9.9°C was recorded in January. According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was six degrees below normal. The same on Monday was 13.8°C.

In contrast, the minimum temperature increased from 7.4°C yesterday to 8.2°C today. It was two degrees above normal. Thus, the day became colder, while night was less intense in cold. However, the day temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

It is expected to be clear sky with moderate to dense fog for next two days. Thereafter, it is likely to be partly cloudy sky, as per the Meteorological Department. So far, there has been no rain in the city in January, causing foggy weather conditions.

Meanwhile, six flights were cancelled while 13 delayed at the SBSI Airport on Tuesday. The early morning departures to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were cancelled. Many flights in the evening were delayed due to poor visibility.