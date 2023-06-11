10 AFPI cadets commissioned as Army officers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

Ten cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) were commissioned into the Indian Army today.

The took part in the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

The institute set up by the Punjab Government has been constantly producing officers for the defence services for the last 11 years. With the 10 cadets commissioned today, the institute has 136 of its alumni commissioned as officers in the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

Major General Ajay H Chauhan, Director of the institute, who witnessed the parade, congratulated the cadets. He exhorted them to do the nation proud.