10 arrested in Panchkula night domination drive

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 20

Ten persons were arrested for illegal and anti-social activities during a night domination campaign observed by the police on the intervening night of November 19 and 20.

During the campaign, which was carried out from 10 pm to 4 am, the police checked various places in the city, including hotels, dharamshalas, inns, dhabas and ATMs etc.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh, who led the drive, said every incoming and outgoing vehicle was checked at 26 different places in the city.

The DCP said in all, 1,021 vehicles were checked, including 327 two-wheelers, 413 four-wheelers, 141 light vehicles and 140 heavy vehicles.

Along with this, the police arrested 10 persons in seven cases for illegal activities like gambling, smuggling of liquor and creating ruckus in public place.

Besides, 14 drivers were fined for violating traffic rules, he added.

#Panchkula