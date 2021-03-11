10 booked on murder charge, 1 rounded up

Mohali, August 19
The police have registered a murder case against three suspects and seven other unidentified persons in the gruesome killing of a Badh Majra youth, Bunty Sharma, on Tuesday.
The police have rounded up one suspect, Ajay Patel of Madanpura, while search is on for his accomplices Gulshan and Parvesh. A case under Sections 302, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Balongi police station.
The 26-year-old youth was beaten to death with rods in a bloody clash between two groups at nearby Guru Nanak Colony in Kharar around 11 pm on Tuesday.
Bunty had received a phone call from a friend saying he was being assaulted by a group of youths after which he left his home.
Eyewitnesses said a group of around 15 youths assaulted him with
rods, swords and vandalised his vehicle at Guru Nanak Colony before fleeing the scene.
