10 cases of illicit liquor seized from Mohali’s Jagatpura locality, 3 booked

Mohali, October 21
In a joint operation by Mohali and Chandigarh police, 10 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from Mohali's Jagatpura village. Three suspects have been booked in the case under the Excise Act at the Sohana police station. They have been identified as Jagatpura residents Pradeep, Sunny and Bittu.
DSP City-2 HS Bal said the suspects used to transport illicit liquor from Chandigarh and sold it in Mohali areas. “Earlier, the suspects were able to dodge police as Chandigarh and Mohali cops launched individual operations. This time, Chandigarh Police and Mohali police planned a joint operation to nab the smugglers and achieved success. Two separate cases have been registered at the Sohana police station. The suspects will be nabbed soon," he said.
