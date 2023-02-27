10 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 26
The police have challaned 10 persons for drunken driving and impounded three cars during anti-drunken driving nakas put up at three locations in the city last night. As many as 313 drunken driving challans have been issued and 99 vehicles impounded this year so far.
