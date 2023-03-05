Rs 10-cr gold seized from Dubai flyer

Chandigarh, March 4
The Customs department seized gold worth Rs 10.28 crore from a Dubai-returned passenger at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Friday.
Customs officers deployed at the airport had shortlisted a 30-year-old passenger, who came in a Dubai-Chandigarh flight on March 3, on the basis of analysis of Advance Passenger Information System and intercepted him. The officers recovered 18 bars of 1 kg each of pure gold bearing Dubai marking of 995.0 purity.
The gold was packed in a hand-held bag, which the passenger tried to push into one of his checked-in bags after collecting them from the conveyor belt.
