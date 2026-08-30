10-day cleanliness campaign launched in Fatehgarh Sahib

A special cleanliness drive under the state government’s Mission Clean Punjab was launched across all three Assembly constituencies of Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday.

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In Amloh, MLA Gurinder Singh Gary Barring formally launched the 10-day special cleanliness campaign, which will continue till September 7.

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He participated in the cleanliness activities and appealed to residents to cooperate in keeping the town clean and green.

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He said garbage dumps and other unhygienic spots across Amloh would be identified and cleaned as part of the campaign.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai inaugurated the campaign by cleaning the surroundings of the Sirhind bus stand. Municipal councillors and local civic body president Asha Rai participated in the campaign.

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In Bassi Pathana, MLA Rupinder Singh Happy launched the campaign.

He said special sanitation operations were being undertaken at public places, roadsides and other identified spots.

The MLAs appealed to residents to make cleanliness a collective responsibility and refrain from dumping household waste in public places.