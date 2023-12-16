10 days on, 3 nabbed in Dera Bassi firing case

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 15

The police have arrested three youths involved in an attempt to murder on Mahmudpur resident Sahil near Balmiki Colony here.

Two gunshots were fired by three bike-borne youths on Sahil and his friends when they were standing near an empty plot on the evening of December 5.

Two of the suspects have been identified as Rajwinder Singh and Jagtar Singh and while the police did not disclose the identity of their accomplice. The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols and five live rounds from them.

SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said, “The two groups live close to each other in the village and have an old rivalry. The mastermind of the incident is Harvinder Singh of Mahmudpur, who is the brother of gangster Lala Benipal. Benipal is currently settled abroad.”

A case under Sections 307, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on December 6.

The complainant Sahil had stated that three unidentified youths had fired two gunshots at Abhi Pahwa, Manpreet, Rohan, Ankush and him. Saahil stated they were standing near a marriage function when the incident took place. He accused Lala Benipal of the attack.

