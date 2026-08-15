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Home / Chandigarh / 10 days on, teachers, kin of murdered Mohali school headmaster take out protest march

10 days on, teachers, kin of murdered Mohali school headmaster take out protest march

Angry protesters marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 to Phase 7 light points

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Demanding jusitice, members of teachers’ unions and family members of murdered headmaster Gursevak Singh take out a protest march in Mohali on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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With the police making no headway in the Kumbhra school headmaster murder case, the Government Teachers’ Union Punjab (Scientific), school staff members and the victim’s family and friends on Friday took out a protest march demanding justice.

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According to the victim’s acquaintances, he had first been attacked by unidentified assailants in Sector 71 in May. They alleged that had the police acted at the time, they could have prevented the fatal second attack on August 5.

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Angry protesters marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 to Phase 7 light points and threatened to gherao the Mohali SSP on Monday if the accused were not arrested soon. “Despite intimation, the police cannot prevent attacks, they cannot arrest absconding criminals,” the victim’s friends rued, raising questions over the law-and-order situation.

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Kharar DSP Ishan Singla, meanwhile, remained unavailable for a comment. The police booked computer teacher Harpreet Kaur, her husband Sartaj Singh, and others in the murder case after Gursevak Singh, 48, succumbed to his stab injuries at a private hospital on Sunday morning, three days after the stabbing incident on August 5. The process to issue a lookout circular against the absconding couple has also been initiated.

As many as 25 Government High School Kumbhra staff members have through a letter to Punjab CM, DGP and Education Minister demanded justice for the victim’s family.

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Government Teachers’ Union Punjab’s (Scientific) Mohali general secretary ND Tiwari said, “The headmaster was brutally attacked by killers in front of his house. He was also attacked on May 1 and an application was also filed at the Mataur police station. However, the police failed to take any action.”

Among those who participated in the protest march were Government Pensioners Union Additional and Federation of Scientists office-bearers, the sarpanch of Abravan village, panchayat members, school students, headmasters and principals of city schools. The DSP City-1 assured them that a meeting will be arranged with the SSP on Monday.

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