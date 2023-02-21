Ambala: 10 held for helping candidates in online examination for jobs

Ambala, February 20
The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police busted a gang allegedly involved in helping candidates cheat in a PGT online exam for jobs at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the case.
Those arrested have been identified as Nitesh Kumar, Kuldeep, Manjeet Singh, Vinod Singh, Harish, Surender, Dheeraj, Anil Malik, Vikas and Ram Avtar. They were produced before a court on Sunday, which sent them in five-day police remand. The police have recovered 20 CPUs, 12 laptops and 13 mobile phones from their possession.
As per information, the Ambala police got information that the online exam was being conducted on Saturday at a private institute on the Hisar road. The suspects had taken money from candidates and helping them solve the questions with the help of a software using remote access.
Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Following the tip-off, a joint team of CIA-1 and the women police station was constituted and the examination centre was raided. Ten persons were nabbed during the raid.”
He added that details had been obtained regarding the candidates who had struck deals with the suspects. Appropriate action would be taken against them as well.
Kuldeep is the kingpin of the gang. Candidates were being charged anything between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh each.
