 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US : The Tribune India

10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

In yet another auction of heritage furniture from the city, as many as 10 lots were sold off in the US on June 6 for Rs 79.16 lakh.

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, include two pairs of committee chairs, a coffee table, a set of chairs, a desk and stool, a bookrack, a desk and chair, a chair, an occasional table and a lounge chair.

No end to illegal sale abroad

  • June 4 28 artefacts from UT auctioned off in France, fetching over Rs 4 crore; the costliest item, a sofa set, was sold for Rs 42.35 lakh
  • May 12 9 heritage items auctioned off for Rs 1.17 crore in New Jersey, US; the costliest item was a floor lamp, which went for Rs 22.93 lakh
  • March 30 9 heritage items went under the hammer for Rs 1.64 crore in a Chicago auction; a set of six stools was the costliest item at Rs 18.70 lakh

In a letter to Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India at Chicago (US), Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said he was submitting the communication in continuation of his earlier correspondence regarding another auction of national heritage in the US.

“On June 6, 10 lots from the Assembly building, Punjab Engineering College, Panjab University, Punjab and Haryana High Court and UT Administration buildings were auctioned off in the US,” he said.

On queries raised by Ghosh the last time, Jagga said the items belonged to Capital Project and the UT Administration was its in-charge. Although being a UT, these were directly under the control of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. These items were owned by the UT Administration/High Court/Panjab University, State of Punjab, etc. and the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a specific order in this regard on February 22, 2011, regarding prohibition on their sale/disposal/removal/export.

Another order had been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India in September, 2020, asking all export channels to prohibit the export, he stated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

3
Diaspora

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

4
Diaspora

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs, says Sikh-American leader

5
Delhi

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

6
Nation

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

7
Nation

Rajasthan polls: BJP not wary of wrestlers, but of Sachin Pilot's proposed new outfit

8
Ludhiana

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

9
Chandigarh

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

10
Nation

Court asks Rajya Sabha secretariat not to evict AAP MP Raghav Chadha from official bungalow till it decides his plea

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

‘Not good for ties’: India on Indira killing float in Canada

‘Not good for ties’: India on Indira killing float in Canada

Arrest only if court warrants: Thakur on WFI chief’s case

Arrest only if court warrants: Thakur on WFI chief’s case

ED attaches ~1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

ED attaches Rs 1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

Accused of aiding drug smuggler, extortion

After BJP meet, buzz over Cabinet rejig

After BJP meet, buzz over Cabinet rejig


Cities

View All

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth ~669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

4 AAP councillors on way to protest against MP detained

Dadu Majra councillor, residents hold protest against MC move

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Theft accused hangs self at police station

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office

Youth electrocuted in Fatehgarh Sahib