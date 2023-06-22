10 jail inmates booked for attacking warder

Ambala, June 21
The police have booked 10 inmates lodged at Central Jail, Ambala, for attacking a warder on Monday.
In his complaint to the police, warder Ramesh Singh stated that on June 19, Vainkat Garg. along with nine other inmates, attacked him with a screwdriver, however, he was rescued by the other on-duty employees.
A case has been registered against jail inmates under Sections 148, 149, 324, 332, 353 and 506 of the IPC.
SHO Ram Kumar said, "We received information that a warder had gone to intervene in a quarrel between two groups when he was attacked by some jail inmates. A case has been registered."
