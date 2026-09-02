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Home / Chandigarh / 10 lakh players to take participate : CM

10 lakh players to take participate : CM

'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan'

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the fourth season of “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan – 2026”, which will commence on September 5 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda.
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Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the state’s biggest sporting extravaganza, Mann said around 10 lakh players were expected to participate this year, while 38 sports disciplines and four para-sports would provide a wider platform to sporting talent across Punjab.

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Highlighting the unique character of the games, Mann said “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” brings together people from different generations. “In the previous editions, three generations of the same family, namely grandfather, son and grandson, participated in the games,” he said.

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He said players from nine age groups, ranging from 14 years to above 70 years, would participate in this season. A total of 38 sports disciplines would be organised, while four para-sports, namely athletics, powerlifting, badminton and wheelchair basketball, had also been included.

Mann said, for the first time, Tennis Ball Cricket for both boys and girls had been included as a demonstration game, providing an additional opportunity for young players to participate and showcase their talent.

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Emphasising the importance of wider participation, the CM said the registration process has been made simple and completely free of cost. “For the first time, the Sports Department has introduced a QR-code-based registration facility, enabling players to register anytime and from anywhere,” he said.

The CM said players could register by visiting sports.punjab.gov.in through the first-ever QR-enabled “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” participation facility. “This is merely a 15-second, minimal-step process for all through the Punjab Sports Portal. I urge the players to submit their details and get ready to compete,” he said.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Dr Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Sports Varun Roojam, Special Secretary Information and Public Relations Puneet Goyal and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

The games will be held across all 153 blocks of Punjab, while district-level competitions will be organised in all 23 districts. The state-level games will be conducted in 16 districts of the state

The games will conclude on November 29 in Patiala. The CM said attractive cash prizes had been kept for state-level medal winners, with gold medallists receiving Rs 10,000, silver medallists Rs 7,000 and bronze medallists Rs 5,000.

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