10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Mohali, October 21
In a joint operation by the Mohali and Chandigarh police, cops seized 10 cartons of illicit liquor in Jagatpura and booked three suspects.
The suspects, identified as Jagatpura residents Pradeep, Sunny and Bittu, have been booked under the Excise Act at the Sohana police station.
DSP City-2 HS Bal said the suspects used to transport illicit liquor from Chandigarh to Mohali and sold it here.
“The suspects used to escape to other neighbouring areas during individual operations by the Chandigarh and Mohali police. This time, teams of both sides planned a joint operation to nab the suspects. We have got success. Two separate cases have been registered at the Sohana police station. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” he said.
