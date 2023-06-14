 10 of gang held for duping scores of crores : The Tribune India

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Charged processing fee by offering loans | Active for past 10 years

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores


Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

The district police have arrested 10 members of an inter-state gang for cheating people by operating 18 fake finance companies in Zirakpur and fraudulently taking money from them on the pretext of processing fee.

A sum of Rs 1 crore, 270 gm gold, 20 ATM cards, chequebooks, 40 mobile phones, 15 computers, 50 SIM cards and three cars have been recovered from them, said a police official, adding the gang had been active for the past 10 years and may have duped people of crores of rupees.

Those arrested have been identified as Jalandhar residents Amit Kumar, Umesh Chander Soni, Karan Nayar and Arjun Nayar; Fazilka residents Sanjeev Kumar and Rupesh Kumar; Sultanpur (UP) native Shiv Prakash Mishra; Sirsa’s Karan Dahiya; Jodhpur native Bhawan Singh and Sector 52 resident Ajay Kumar.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said: “A complainant had approached us claiming Rs 4.5 lakh fraud. During investigation, an inter-state racket was busted. The gang members used to target people outside of Punjab through the social media. They used to lure customers by offering loans at a very low rate of interest and ask them to deposit processing fee, filing charges, etc.”

The exact number of victims was not known. Only one complainant from Telangana had approached the police. All financing firms were fake and at least 13 of these were active, he said.

Five members of the gang are at large, while the role of three to four persons is under the scanner. The gang was operating from a second-floor shop-cum-office on the Patiala Road at Zirakpur, said SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar.

“Amit Kumar is the kingpin of the gang. One of the gang members, Bhawan Singh, was a former employee of a finance firm. Ajay Kumar used to provide them with SIM cards without identification documents. They had been operating a small call centre out of Zirakpur since 2012,” said DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Sandhu.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 406, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 474 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.

Ran 18 fake finance firms in Zirakpur

  • Gang operated 18 fake finance firms in Zirakpur; at least 13 of which were active; had been operating a small call centre since 2012
  • Used to dupe people outside of Punjab via social media by offering loans at a very low rate of interest and charging processing fee
  • Gang busted after complainant from Telangana alleged Rs 4.5L fraud; five members are at large, while role of 3-4 persons is under scanner
  • Rs 1 crore, 270 gm gold, 20 ATM cards, 40 mobile phones, 15 computers, 50 SIM cards and three cars have been recovered from them

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

4
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

5
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

6
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

7
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

8
Nation

2 Air India pilots grounded for allowing female friend inside cockpit

9
Nation

Government forced Twitter to block Rahul Gandhi's account: Congress

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy: 21,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

On the run for 16 years, murder accused held

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Jalandhar MC repairs caved-in road

Tiff over stage in park takes turn for the worse

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Jagraon SDM seeks report into Swaddi Kalan village incident

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib