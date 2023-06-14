10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

The district police have arrested 10 members of an inter-state gang for cheating people by operating 18 fake finance companies in Zirakpur and fraudulently taking money from them on the pretext of processing fee.

A sum of Rs 1 crore, 270 gm gold, 20 ATM cards, chequebooks, 40 mobile phones, 15 computers, 50 SIM cards and three cars have been recovered from them, said a police official, adding the gang had been active for the past 10 years and may have duped people of crores of rupees.

Those arrested have been identified as Jalandhar residents Amit Kumar, Umesh Chander Soni, Karan Nayar and Arjun Nayar; Fazilka residents Sanjeev Kumar and Rupesh Kumar; Sultanpur (UP) native Shiv Prakash Mishra; Sirsa’s Karan Dahiya; Jodhpur native Bhawan Singh and Sector 52 resident Ajay Kumar.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said: “A complainant had approached us claiming Rs 4.5 lakh fraud. During investigation, an inter-state racket was busted. The gang members used to target people outside of Punjab through the social media. They used to lure customers by offering loans at a very low rate of interest and ask them to deposit processing fee, filing charges, etc.”

The exact number of victims was not known. Only one complainant from Telangana had approached the police. All financing firms were fake and at least 13 of these were active, he said.

Five members of the gang are at large, while the role of three to four persons is under the scanner. The gang was operating from a second-floor shop-cum-office on the Patiala Road at Zirakpur, said SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar.

“Amit Kumar is the kingpin of the gang. One of the gang members, Bhawan Singh, was a former employee of a finance firm. Ajay Kumar used to provide them with SIM cards without identification documents. They had been operating a small call centre out of Zirakpur since 2012,” said DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Sandhu.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 406, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 474 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.

Ran 18 fake finance firms in Zirakpur