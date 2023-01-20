10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

At least 10 heritage furniture items from the city will go under the hammer in the US on January 20. The items are likely to fetch between Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 1.43 crore.

The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, include a pair of lounge chairs, a set of three file racks, a set of eight armchairs, a set of six dining chairs, a set of a desk and chair, a set of four stools, a bench, a set of four low stools, a set of a desk and cane chair, and a coffee table.

Committee armchairs are among artefacts.

In a letter to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, stated he was submitting it as an additional submission on his “petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world” and earlier communications, seeking intervention of the Rajya Sabha for making rules and regulations to protect heritage (specifically which is less than 75 years of age) as the mandate of the Constitution was already there under Article 49 in this regard.

“In fact the heritage articles are being auctioned regularly in foreign countries without any resistance from Government of India,” he said.